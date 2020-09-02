Change For Charity: Coin Donation Drive

We are collecting any spare change to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank! Do you have change just sitting on top of your dresser, in your cup holders, or even in a piggy bank? Instead of it just collecting dust, consider donating the coins to ‘Change for Charity’! With the current coin shortage, we’re collecting coins to be cashed at the bank. Afterwards, a check will be presented to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank! Feel good by helping multiple causes, while cleaning out some clutter.