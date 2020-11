Tis the Season! Check out the “Charlottesville Tinsel Trail” In partnership with The Shops at Stonefield, we are bringing holiday cheer this season with approximately 100 lighted live holiday trees sponsored and decorated by local businesses, organizations, families, groups, and individuals! This FREE community event runs from November 21, 2020 – January 3, 2021 at the Stonefield Green. For more information on sponsoring and decorating a tree, click here!