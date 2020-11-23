Toy Lift 2020- “Donate Today”

Toy Lift has decided to make changes to the process of the 2020 Toy Lift to maintain safety and healthy of all those involved, while still being able to provide toys to local area children this holiday season!

1. When is the 2020 Toy Lift?

The Toy Lift will take place over 7 days this year beginning Saturday November 28 and running through Friday December 4.

2. When can I drop off toys?

We will offer in person toy drop-off beginning 11/28 and going through 12/4 from 9am – 9pm at the Sear’s Automotive area of the Fashion Square Mall.

However, we HIGHLY encourage everyone to shop Toy Lift Amazon Wish List or make a donation via Paypal or Venmo.