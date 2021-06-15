Celebrate US! Cville: 4th of July fireworks spectacular

Celebrate US! Charlottesville is the area’s most-loved community event, a 4th of July fireworks spectacular beginning at 9:00 PM, July 4th (rain date of July 5th). Carter Mountain

Listen to our sister station Cville 107.5 to hear the “FIREWORKS SOUNDTRACK!” Listen Live or with the WCHV APP.

WE NEED YOUR HELP! Please get involved and help us celebrate America and our community. Every contribution is appreciated, and this year, the net proceeds will help the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville provide a home away from home to the children and families of the UVA Children’s Hospital, as it has for the past 40 years!