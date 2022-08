We have teamed up with CBS 19 News & Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for a Food Drive! Drop by the Food Lion at Mill Creek and Riverbend (Pantops) and DONATE DONATE DONATE! Make an impact on the lives of your hungry neighbors. Every $1 helps us provide 4 meals.

Food Lion Mill Creek: Address: 32 Mill Creek Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Food Lion Riverbend (Pantops): Address: 570 Riverbend Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911