BOO THRU: October 30th from 2-4pm

GHOULS, GOBLINS, AND WITCHES TOO…CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN WITH US AT THE 1ST ANNUAL BOO THRU!

ALL TREATS AND NO TRICKS AWAIT YOUR LITTLE BOOS AND GHOULS AT SEMINOLE SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30TH FROM 2-4PM.

FILL UP THOSE GOODIE BAGS WITH TREATS FROM LOCAL AREA SPONSORS! ENJOY THE BOUNCE HOUSE, AND SEE WHAT TREASURES LIE IN THE GEM MINING STATION! SEE YOU AT THE BOO THRU AT SEMINOLE SQUARE!

SEE YOU THERE!

Click HERE for Facebook Event details.

-Want to get involved? For Booth information please contact Nancy Hicks: Nancy@monticellomedia.com