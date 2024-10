Boo Thru: Sunday October 27th

GHOULS, GOBLINS, AND WITCHES TOO…CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN WITH US AT THE 3RD ANNUAL BOO THRU!

ALL TREATS AND NO TRICKS AWAIT YOUR LITTLE BOOS AND GHOULS AT SEMINOLE SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27TH FROM 2-4PM.

FILL UP THOSE GOODIE BAGS WITH TREATS FROM LOCAL AREA SPONSORS! SEE YOU AT THE BOO THRU AT SEMINOLE SQUARE!

CLICK HERE FOR FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE

Presented by:

Hot 101.9, 99.7 CYK, 102.3 The Hook, Cville 107.5 WCHV, 94.1 The Oasis

Thank You to our Sponsors:

ArborLife- Professional Tree Services- Roger Baber

Ambassador Limousine

United Rentals Charlottesville

Allied Portable Toilets