The Monticello Media APP is your home for 5 radio stations, right at your fingertips! Download the FREE APP today!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ON APPLE IOS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ON ANDROID

Monticello Media operates:

99.7 CYK, #1 For New Country and Your All Time Favorites (WCYK-FM)

Hot 101.9, C’Villes Hit Music Station (WHTE-FM)

102.3 The Hook – “Brings You Back” (WHUK-FM)

94.1 The Oasis – Today’s Christian Hits (WKAV-FM)

WCHV, 107.5, C’Villes News and Talk Station (WCHV-FM)