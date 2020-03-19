Here are some restaurants that are open for carryout and delivery. Please help support local restaurants during this time of social distancing.

*Don’t forget you can purchase GIFT CARDS too!*

*- Restaurant Owners CLICK HERE to submit your information. *

Note: the list will be continually updated in an effort to keep the information accurate. We apologize if any information is incorrect. Please double check the restaurant’s website to be sure they are open and how their business is operating.

Sam’s Hot Dog Stand Of Crozet

The front porch is open for all of your walk up orders, and delivery in the Crozet area!! We will be out and about today distributing menus, keep an eye out for our car delivery topper sign! We hope to see you!

Call 434-282-8705 or go to crozethotdogs.com

Moose’s by the Creek

We will be available for call in orders for take out at 434.977.4150.

We are also offering delivery. You can call or text 434.806.6161. Our hours will be 7am-3pm

