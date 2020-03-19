Ace Biscuit & Barbecue

Takeout only. 8am – 3pm. Call (434) 202-1403. Menu.

Beer Run

Curbside beer, wine, and food. 10am – 6pm. Call (434) 984-2337 or email info@beerrrun.com. Menu.

Bizou

Takeout only. Order online or call (434) 977-1818.

Bodo’s

Takeout only. Order on premises. Keep distance in line. Menu.

Brasserie Saison

Curbside pick-up. Call (434) 202-7027. Menu to come.

Duner’s

Takeout only, starting 3/19. Call (434) 293-8352. Menu to come.

Lampo

Curbside pick-up only. Order oline. Wait in your car to be texted when your order is ready. Menu.

Little Star

Curbside pick-up only. Joint menu with Oakhart Social. 12pm – 8pm. Order online, coming soon. Menu.

MarieBette

Takeout only. Call (434) 529-6118. Menu.

Maya

Curbside pick-up of family-style menu. 12-8 pm. Call (434) 979-6292. Menu prices reduced 20%. 15% fee to benefit staff. Menu.

Milan

Call (434) 984-2828. Menu.

Oakhart Social

Curbside pick-up only. Joint menu with Little Star. 12pm – 8pm. Order online, coming soon. Menu.

Pad Thai

Takeout only. Call (434) 293-4302. Menu.

Peter Chang

Call (434) 244-9818. Menu.

Public Fish & Oyster

Curbside pick-up. 12pm-8pm. Call (434) 995-5542. Menu. (See Curbside Pickup Menu, under More Menus tab).

Revolutionary Soup

Takeout and delivery only. 10am-3pm. Extra large soups available to stock fridge or freezer. Call (434) 296-7687. Menu.

Sultan Kebab

Call (434) 981-0090. Menu.

Bang!

Takeout only.  Order online or call (434) 984-2264. Menu.

Bashir’s

Call (434) 923-0927. Menu.

Bavarian Chef

Curbside takeout only. Restaurant and food truck menu items. Call (540) 948-6505. Menus.

BBQ Exchange

Takeout and curbside pickup. 11am-7pm. Order online or call (540) 832-0227. Menu.

Belle

Takeout only. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches. 9am-2pm. Free kids meals with adult meals. Call (434) 996-4919. Menu.

Breadworks Bakery & Deli

Curbside pick-up (credit card only). Call (434) 296-4663. Menu.

Brazos

Takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery only. Tue-Wed 11am-7pm, Thu-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 9am-3pm. Order online or call (434) 984-1163 for curbside pickup or delivery. Menu.

Brown’s

Call (434) 295-4911. Menu.

Champion Brewing Company

Takeout only. Food, beer, and wine. 5 – 8pm. Order online. Drop down to Retail menu for drinks.

Chimm

Takeout only. Call (434) 288-1120. Menu.

Citizen Bowl

Takeout and delivery food, beer, and wine. 11am-3pm. Call (434) 234-3662. Menu.

Citizen Burger

Curbside pick-up. Call (434) 979-9944. Menu.

Common House

Open to all. Curbside pickup of meals, beer, and wine. Order online or call (434) 566-0192. Menu.

Commonwealth

Takeout only. Wed-Sat, 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 202-7728. Menu.

Conmole

Takeout only. Tues 4-9pm, Wed-Sat 11am-2pm. Order online or call (434) 328-2519.

Crozet Pizza Charlottsville

Curbside pickup and delivery. Call (434) 202-0592. Menu.

Feast!

Takeout only. Order online or call (434) 244-7800.

Firefly

Takeout only and delivery. Order online or call (434) 202-1050. Menu.

Guajiros

Takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery.  Order online or call (434) 465-2108. Menu.

Iron Paffles

Takeout only, with table-side, contactless pick-up. Order online or call (434) 806-3800. Menu.

Junction

Curbside pickup or delivery from The Local. 4 – 9pm. “Ten for Ten” comfort food meals. $10 per meal, inclusive of tax and delivery. All proceeds to staff. Order online. Menu.

Keevil & Keevil

Delivery only. Order by email, keevilkitchen@gmail.com, by 8 pm the night before for daily deliveries between 2pm – 5 pm. Leave cooler with ice outside your door. Menu. Plus, each day at 12:30 pm, 20 free meals for children will be left in front of the shop. Take only what you need.

Kitchenette

Takeout only. Call (434) 260-7687. Menu.

Luce

Takeout only. Order online.

Mangione’s on Main

Takeout only. 12-8pm. Call (434) 327-4833. Menu.

Mel’s Cafe

Call (434) 971-8819. Menu.

Mellow Mushroom

Curbside pick-up and delivery only. 11am – 8pm. Order online or call (434) 972-9366. Menu.

Modern Nosh

Takeout and curbside pick-up only. 11am – 4pm. Free kid’s meal with each adult meal. Call (434) 202-8098. Menu.

Now & Zen

Takeout and curbside pick-up only. 5-9pm. Call (434) 971-1177. Menu.

Oakhurst Inn Cafe

Takeout only. 8am-1pm. Call (434) 872-0100 x 2. Menu.

Orzo

Curbside pick-up and delivery of food and retail wine. Call (434) 975-6796. Menu.

Paradox Pastry

Takeout and curbside pick-up only. 8am – 2 pm. Call (434) 245-2253. Menu.

Pearl Island

Mon-Fri 11am – 8 pm. Saturday 10am – 4pm. Also available for “micro-catering.” Call or text (434) 305-4238. Menu.

Pronto!

Takeout only. Order online. Free meals for all school children. Menu.

Sticks

Takeout only. Order online: PrestonPantops.

Thai 99 II

Curbside pick-up and delivery only. 11:30 am – 9:30 pm. Closed Tuesdays. Order online or call (434) 964-1212. Menu.

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

Curbside pick-up and delivery. Order online and then call (434) 974-1326 to have food brought to your car. For delivery, $25 minimum or $5 fee if under. Call for availability. Menu

The Bebedero

Takeout and delivery only. Family meals available. 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 234-3762. Menu.

The Local

Curbside pickup or delivery, in tandem with Junction. 4 – 9pm. “Ten for Ten” comfort food meals. $10 per meal, inclusive of tax and delivery. All proceeds to staff. Order online. Menu.

The Shebeen

Curbside takeout, 11am – 7pm. Discounted regular menu. Call (434) 296-3185. Regular Menu. Plus, Family Meal Menu.

The Whiskey Jar

Takeout and delivery only. Family meals available. 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 202-1549. Menu.

Thyme & Co. 

Takeout only. 11am – 3pm. Call (434) 282-2436. Menu.

Timberwood Grill

Takeout and cburside pick-up only. Order online or call (434) 975-3311. Menu.

Timberwood Taphouse

Takeout and curbside pick-up only, food and beer. 11am-8pm. Order online or call (434) 234-3563.  Menu.