Here are some restaurants that are open for carryout and delivery. Please help support local restaurants during this time of social distancing.
Note: the list will be continually updated in an effort to keep the information accurate. We apologize if any information is incorrect. Please double check the restaurant’s website to be sure they are open and how their business is operating.
The front porch is open for all of your walk up orders, and delivery in the Crozet area!! We will be out and about today distributing menus, keep an eye out for our car delivery topper sign! We hope to see you!
Call 434-282-8705 or go to crozethotdogs.com
We will be available for call in orders for take out at 434.977.4150.
We are also offering delivery. You can call or text 434.806.6161. Our hours will be 7am-3pm
Takeout only. 8am – 3pm. Call (434) 202-1403. Menu.
Curbside beer, wine, and food. 10am – 6pm. Call (434) 984-2337 or email info@beerrrun.com. Menu.
Takeout only. Order online or call (434) 977-1818.
Takeout only. Order on premises. Keep distance in line. Menu.
Curbside pick-up. Call (434) 202-7027. Menu to come.
Takeout only, starting 3/19. Call (434) 293-8352. Menu to come.
Curbside pick-up only. Order oline. Wait in your car to be texted when your order is ready. Menu.
Curbside pick-up only. Joint menu with Oakhart Social. 12pm – 8pm. Order online, coming soon. Menu.
Takeout only. Call (434) 529-6118. Menu.
Curbside pick-up of family-style menu. 12-8 pm. Call (434) 979-6292. Menu prices reduced 20%. 15% fee to benefit staff. Menu.
Call (434) 984-2828. Menu.
Curbside pick-up only. Joint menu with Little Star. 12pm – 8pm. Order online, coming soon. Menu.
Takeout only. Call (434) 293-4302. Menu.
Call (434) 244-9818. Menu.
Curbside pick-up. 12pm-8pm. Call (434) 995-5542. Menu. (See Curbside Pickup Menu, under More Menus tab).
Takeout and delivery only. 10am-3pm. Extra large soups available to stock fridge or freezer. Call (434) 296-7687. Menu.
Call (434) 981-0090. Menu.
Takeout only. Order online or call (434) 984-2264. Menu.
Call (434) 923-0927. Menu.
Curbside takeout only. Restaurant and food truck menu items. Call (540) 948-6505. Menus.
Takeout and curbside pickup. 11am-7pm. Order online or call (540) 832-0227. Menu.
Takeout only. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches. 9am-2pm. Free kids meals with adult meals. Call (434) 996-4919. Menu.
Curbside pick-up (credit card only). Call (434) 296-4663. Menu.
Takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery only. Tue-Wed 11am-7pm, Thu-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 9am-3pm. Order online or call (434) 984-1163 for curbside pickup or delivery. Menu.
Call (434) 295-4911. Menu.
Takeout only. Food, beer, and wine. 5 – 8pm. Order online. Drop down to Retail menu for drinks.
Takeout only. Call (434) 288-1120. Menu.
Takeout and delivery food, beer, and wine. 11am-3pm. Call (434) 234-3662. Menu.
Curbside pick-up. Call (434) 979-9944. Menu.
Open to all. Curbside pickup of meals, beer, and wine. Order online or call (434) 566-0192. Menu.
Takeout only. Wed-Sat, 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 202-7728. Menu.
Takeout only. Tues 4-9pm, Wed-Sat 11am-2pm. Order online or call (434) 328-2519.
Curbside pickup and delivery. Call (434) 202-0592. Menu.
Takeout only. Order online or call (434) 244-7800.
Takeout only and delivery. Order online or call (434) 202-1050. Menu.
Takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery. Order online or call (434) 465-2108. Menu.
Takeout only, with table-side, contactless pick-up. Order online or call (434) 806-3800. Menu.
Curbside pickup or delivery from The Local. 4 – 9pm. “Ten for Ten” comfort food meals. $10 per meal, inclusive of tax and delivery. All proceeds to staff. Order online. Menu.
Delivery only. Order by email, keevilkitchen@gmail.com, by 8 pm the night before for daily deliveries between 2pm – 5 pm. Leave cooler with ice outside your door. Menu. Plus, each day at 12:30 pm, 20 free meals for children will be left in front of the shop. Take only what you need.
Takeout only. Call (434) 260-7687. Menu.
Takeout only. Order online.
Takeout only. 12-8pm. Call (434) 327-4833. Menu.
Call (434) 971-8819. Menu.
Curbside pick-up and delivery only. 11am – 8pm. Order online or call (434) 972-9366. Menu.
Takeout and curbside pick-up only. 11am – 4pm. Free kid’s meal with each adult meal. Call (434) 202-8098. Menu.
Takeout and curbside pick-up only. 5-9pm. Call (434) 971-1177. Menu.
Takeout only. 8am-1pm. Call (434) 872-0100 x 2. Menu.
Curbside pick-up and delivery of food and retail wine. Call (434) 975-6796. Menu.
Takeout and curbside pick-up only. 8am – 2 pm. Call (434) 245-2253. Menu.
Mon-Fri 11am – 8 pm. Saturday 10am – 4pm. Also available for “micro-catering.” Call or text (434) 305-4238. Menu.
Takeout only. Order online. Free meals for all school children. Menu.
Takeout only. Order online: Preston — Pantops.
Curbside pick-up and delivery only. 11:30 am – 9:30 pm. Closed Tuesdays. Order online or call (434) 964-1212. Menu.
Curbside pick-up and delivery. Order online and then call (434) 974-1326 to have food brought to your car. For delivery, $25 minimum or $5 fee if under. Call for availability. Menu.
Takeout and delivery only. Family meals available. 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 234-3762. Menu.
Curbside pickup or delivery, in tandem with Junction. 4 – 9pm. “Ten for Ten” comfort food meals. $10 per meal, inclusive of tax and delivery. All proceeds to staff. Order online. Menu.
Curbside takeout, 11am – 7pm. Discounted regular menu. Call (434) 296-3185. Regular Menu. Plus, Family Meal Menu.
Takeout and delivery only. Family meals available. 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 202-1549. Menu.
Takeout only. 11am – 3pm. Call (434) 282-2436. Menu.
Takeout and cburside pick-up only. Order online or call (434) 975-3311. Menu.
Takeout and curbside pick-up only, food and beer. 11am-8pm. Order online or call (434) 234-3563. Menu.
