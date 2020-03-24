Click Here to View Open Businesses

Due to Governor Northam issuing executive order number 53, all non-essential businesses have been ordered closed to the public until further notice. For the time being, we have compiled a list of essential businesses that remain open at this time. All data is subject to change, and business hours may be modified, so it is best to contact them directly via their website or phone number. If you own a business that is still open at this time, and unlisted, please complete the form: CLICK HERE.

Business Name Curbside Pickup/Delivery Website Business Type Phone Number (If applicable) Napa In Store Pickup Website Auto O’Reilly Auto Parts In Store Pickup Website Auto Advance Auto Parts In Store Pickup/Delivery Website Auto Autozone In Store/Curbside Pickup Website Auto CrutchField Delivery Website Electronic 1-844-399-7043 University Tire & Auto Centers Drop Off/ Appointments Website Auto Airport Roads Auto Center Drop Off/ Appointments Website Auto 434-973-4075 Sam’s Club In Store Pickup Website Grocery 434 9782122 Walmart Curbside Pickup/Delivery Website Grocery Kroger Curbside Pickup/Delivery Website Grocery Food Lion Curbside Pickup/Delivery Website Grocery Harris Teeter Curbside Pickup Website Grocery Dollar Tree In Store Pickup Website Grocery Family Dollar In Store Pickup Website Grocery Whole Foods Market In Store Pickup/ Delivery Website Grocery (434) 973-4900 Big Lots In Store Pickup Website Grocery Lowe’s In Store Pickup Website Hardware Ace Hardware In Store Pickup Website Hardware Home Depot In Store Pickup Website Hardware VA ABC In Store Pickup Website Liquor Petsmart In Store/Curbside Pickup Website Pets CVS Pharmacy In Store Pickup/Drive Thru Website Pharmacy Trader Joe’s Charlottesville In Store Website Grocery 434-974-1466 Costco Wholesale In Store Website Grocery (434) 328-7023 Walgreens In Store Pickup/Drive Thru Website Pharmacy Martin’s In Store Pickup/ Delivery Website Grocery 540-942-7200

Target In Store/Curbside Pickup Website Grocery

Additional Information

Public Gatherings

All gatherings of more than 10 people are banned statewide, beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. This does not include gatherings that involve the provision of health care or medical services, access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks; operations of the media; law enforcement agencies; or operations of government.

Recreation and Entertainment Businesses

The following recreation and entertainment businesses are considered non-essential and must close to the public beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020:

Theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums, and other indoor entertainment centers;

Fitness centers, gymnasiums, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities;

Beauty salons, barber shops, spas, massage parlors, tanning salons, tattoo shops, and any other location where personal care or personal grooming services are performed that would not allow compliance with social distancing guidelines to remain six feet apart;

Racetracks and historic horse racing facilities;

Bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, arts and craft facilities, aquariums, zoos, escape rooms, indoor shooting ranges, public and private social clubs, and all other places of indoor public amusement.

Dining and On-Site Alcohol Establishments

All dining and congregation areas in the following establishments must close to the public beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. These establishments may continue to offer delivery and/or takeout services. Establishments include:

Restaurants;

Dining establishments;

Food courts;

Farmers markets;

Breweries;

Microbreweries;

Distilleries;

Wineries; and

Tasting rooms.

Retail Businesses

The following retail businesses are considered essential and may remain open during normal business hours:

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retailers that sell food and beverage products or pharmacy products, including dollar stores, and department stores with grocery or pharmacy operations;

Medical, laboratory, and vision supply retailers;

Electronic retailers that sell or service cell phones, computers, tablets, and other communications technology;

Automotive parts, accessories, and tire retailers as well as automotive repair facilities;

Home improvement, hardware, building material, and building supply retailers;

Lawn and garden equipment retailers;

Beer, wine, and liquor stores;

Retail functions of gas stations and convenience stores;

Retail located within healthcare facilities;

Banks and other financial institutions with retail functions;

Pet stores and feed stores;

Printing and office supply stores; and

Laundromats and dry cleaners.

All essential retail establishments must, to the extent possible, adhere to social distancing recommendations, enhanced sanitizing practices on common surfaces, and other appropriate workplace guidance from state and federal authorities.

Any brick-and-mortar retail business not listed above must limit all in-person shopping to no more than 10 patrons per establishment, adhere to social distancing recommendations, sanitize common surfaces, and apply relevant workplace guidance from state and federal authorities. If any such business cannot adhere to the 10-patron limit with proper social distancing requirements, it must close.

https://www.governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/all-releases/2020/march/headline-855292-en.html